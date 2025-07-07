Fabrizio Zanotti betting profile: ISCO Championship
Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay plays his second shot on the second hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Fabrizio Zanotti returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th in his last appearance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Zanotti's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|66-70-68-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Zanotti's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Zanotti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T37
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|--
Zanotti's recent performances
- Zanotti's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
- Zanotti has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zanotti has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zanotti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.077
Zanotti's advanced stats and rankings
- Zanotti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Zanotti has averaged -0.266 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Zanotti has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five events.
- On the greens, Zanotti has delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Zanotti has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zanotti as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
