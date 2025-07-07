PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Fabrizio Zanotti betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay plays his second shot on the second hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Fabrizio Zanotti returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th in his last appearance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Zanotti at the ISCO Championship.

    Zanotti's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3766-70-68-71-13

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Zanotti's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Zanotti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3766-70-68-71-13--

    Zanotti's recent performances

    • Zanotti's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
    • Zanotti has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zanotti has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zanotti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.077

    Zanotti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zanotti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Zanotti has averaged -0.266 in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Zanotti has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five events.
    • On the greens, Zanotti has delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Zanotti has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zanotti as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

