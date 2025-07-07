Fabián Gómez betting profile: ISCO Championship
FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina plays a shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Fabián Gómez will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament features a purse of $4 million.
Gómez's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gómez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gómez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Gómez's recent performances
- Gómez's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 1-under.
- Gómez has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gómez has averaged -0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.762
Gómez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gómez has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 283.5 yards in the 2025 season.
- Gómez is averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.
- Gómez has a Par Breakers percentage of 19.44% in the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
