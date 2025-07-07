PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Fabián Gómez betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina plays a shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Fabián Gómez will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament features a purse of $4 million.

    Latest odds for Gómez at the ISCO Championship.

    Gómez's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-71-1
    2021MC69-74-1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Gómez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gómez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-75-1--

    Gómez's recent performances

    • Gómez's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 1-under.
    • Gómez has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gómez has averaged -0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.762

    Gómez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gómez has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 283.5 yards in the 2025 season.
    • Gómez is averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.
    • Gómez has a Par Breakers percentage of 19.44% in the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

