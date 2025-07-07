PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Grillo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Grillo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2000.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2560.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.324-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.251-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3831.217

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.256 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 578 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

