Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Grillo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Grillo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.200
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.256
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.324
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.251
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.383
|1.217
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.256 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 578 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.