Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ISCO Championship

Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.256 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.