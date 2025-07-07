PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 31st last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the ISCO Championship.

    Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3167-68-70-69-14
    2022T2166-67-73-68-14

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.381-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0310.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0770.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.148-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.482-0.228

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.031 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he is breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    • Wu's average Driving Distance this season is 297.6 yards.
    • He has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

