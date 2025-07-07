Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 31st last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|2022
|T21
|66-67-73-68
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 14-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.381
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.031
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.077
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.148
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.482
|-0.228
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.031 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he is breaking par 21.48% of the time.
- Wu's average Driving Distance this season is 297.6 yards.
- He has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
