David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Lipsky returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 37th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the ISCO Championship.

    Lipsky's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3769-67-68-71-13

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.407-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1830.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.082-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.656-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.797-1.663

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.183 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.56% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 268 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

