David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship
David Lipsky returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 37th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Lipsky's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.407
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.183
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.082
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.656
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.797
|-1.663
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.183 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.56% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 268 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
