Daniel Iceman betting profile: ISCO Championship
Daniel Iceman of the United States plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Daniel Iceman returns to the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. This tournament marks Iceman's second appearance at the event in recent years.
Iceman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Iceman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Iceman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Iceman's recent performances
- Iceman's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Iceman has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Iceman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.899
Iceman's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Iceman has averaged -0.517 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts stands at -1.229.
- Around the green, Iceman has posted an average of -2.094 Strokes Gained in his recent five tournament appearances.
- On the greens, Iceman has delivered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five events.
- Overall, Iceman's Strokes Gained: Total average for his last five tournaments is -3.899.
All stats in this article are accurate for Iceman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
