24M AGO

Daniel Iceman betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Iceman of the United States plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Daniel Iceman returns to the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. This tournament marks Iceman's second appearance at the event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Iceman at the ISCO Championship.

    Iceman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-71+2

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Iceman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Iceman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+2--

    Iceman's recent performances

    • He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Iceman has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -3.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Iceman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---2.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.899

    Iceman's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Iceman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

