Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: ISCO Championship
Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.531
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.452
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.167
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.304
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.846
|0.018
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.452 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
