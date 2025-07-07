PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.531-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.4520.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.167-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3040.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.8460.018

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.452 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

