Chandler Phillips betting profile: ISCO Championship

Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.