50M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Chandler Phillips will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Phillips' first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1872-69-73-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-67-69-67-821.214

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for tenth with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.182-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0040.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0810.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0080.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0970.600

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for ISCO Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
