Chandler Phillips betting profile: ISCO Championship
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Phillips' first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|64
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|4.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for tenth with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.182
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.004
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.081
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.008
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.097
|0.600
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
