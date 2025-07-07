PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the ISCO Championship after a strong performance last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ISCO Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1069-66-71-63-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-76+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.351-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.193-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1010.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0260.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.084-0.635

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.193 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.96 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.32 percent of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

