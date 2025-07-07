Chan Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the ISCO Championship after a strong performance last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Kim's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|70-65-68-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.351
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.193
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.101
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.026
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.084
|-0.635
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.193 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.96 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.32 percent of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.