JUST NOW

Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 45th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the ISCO Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4567-69-69-71-12
    2023T4467-69-74-69-9

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.264-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.063-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.204-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.1960.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.335-0.088

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a -0.063 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

