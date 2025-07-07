Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship
Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 45th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|2023
|T44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|9.000
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.264
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.063
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.204
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.196
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.335
|-0.088
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a -0.063 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
