Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a -0.063 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.55% of the time.