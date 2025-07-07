Carson Young betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Carson Young will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This tournament presents an opportunity for Young to improve upon his performance from last year.
Young's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jul. 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
|Jun. 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Jun. 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.250
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.004
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.253
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.012
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.006
|-0.148
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.