1H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This tournament presents an opportunity for Young to improve upon his performance from last year.

    Latest odds for Young at the ISCO Championship.

    Young's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72-1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jul. 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT567-68-69-64-1690.000
    Jun. 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    Jun. 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2500.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.004-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.253-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0120.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.006-0.148

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

