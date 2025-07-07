Carl Yuan betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Carl Yuan of China and his wife and caddie Cathy Yuan look on prior to his shot on the second fairway during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 08, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. Carl Yuan has previously appeared in the ISCO Championship in 2023 and 2024.
Yuan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Yuan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Yuan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|2.987
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
- Yuan has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.053
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.286
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.377
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.344
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.487
|0.264
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yuan is sporting a -1.286 mark so far this season. He has a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan has delivered a 1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Yuan has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 224th on TOUR.
- He has averaged 302.4 yards in Driving Distance and has broken par 20.83% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.