50M AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carl Yuan of China and his wife and caddie Cathy Yuan look on prior to his shot on the second fairway during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 08, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)



    Carl Yuan will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. Carl Yuan has previously appeared in the ISCO Championship in 2023 and 2024.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the ISCO Championship.

    Yuan's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+1
    2023MC73-74+3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Yuan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Yuan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5969-70-69-71-92.987
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-64-73-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1167-67-66-69-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
    • Yuan has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0530.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.286-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.377-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.3440.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4870.264

    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yuan is sporting a -1.286 mark so far this season. He has a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan has delivered a 1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
    • Yuan has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 224th on TOUR.
    • He has averaged 302.4 yards in Driving Distance and has broken par 20.83% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

