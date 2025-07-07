PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. Champ missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Champ at the ISCO Championship.

    Champ's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-74-4

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.778 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.9140.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.004-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.104-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5650.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3791.215

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.914 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards is impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has sported a 0.004 mark. He has a 76.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he is breaking par 25.93 percent of the time.
    • Champ has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

