Cameron Champ betting profile: ISCO Championship
Cameron Champ of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. Champ missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Champ's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-74
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.778 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.914
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.004
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.104
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.565
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.379
|1.215
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.914 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has sported a 0.004 mark. He has a 76.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he is breaking par 25.93 percent of the time.
- Champ has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
