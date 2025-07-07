Callum Shinkwin betting profile: ISCO Championship
Callum Shinkwin of England looks on following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Callum Shinkwin tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Shinkwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Shinkwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Shinkwin's recent performances
- Shinkwin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shinkwin has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shinkwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.616
Shinkwin's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Shinkwin has averaged 0.029 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Shinkwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is -0.384.
- Around the green, Shinkwin has posted an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Shinkwin has averaged 0.076 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Overall, Shinkwin has a -0.616 average in Strokes Gained: Total for his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shinkwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
