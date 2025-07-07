Brice Garnett betting profile: ISCO Championship
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Garnett's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2021
|T72
|71-69-71-74
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.009
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.372
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.215
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.138
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.011
|0.423
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.372 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
