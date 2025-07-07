PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the ISCO Championship.

    Garnett's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3370-70-68-69-11
    2022MC72-70-2
    2021T7271-69-71-74-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged 0.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.009-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.372-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2150.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1380.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0110.423

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.372 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

