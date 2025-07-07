PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Stuard betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Stuard of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brian Stuard of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brian Stuard returns to the ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Stuard aims to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Stuard at the ISCO Championship.

    Stuard's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3373-66-69-69-11
    2022MC70-72-2
    2021T1564-69-70-68-17

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Stuard's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Stuard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Stuard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6973-68-75-76+41.991
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT6868-72-71-73-41.991

    Stuard's recent performances

    • Stuard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 68th with a score of 4-under.
    • Stuard has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stuard has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stuard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.159

    Stuard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stuard has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 275.8 yards.
    • Stuard has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 231st on TOUR.
    • He averages 29.17 Putts Per Round.
    • Stuard's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.52%.
    • He has a Par Breakers percentage of 20.37%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW