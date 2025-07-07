Brian Stuard betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Brian Stuard of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brian Stuard returns to the ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Stuard aims to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.
Stuard's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|73-66-69-69
|-11
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2021
|T15
|64-69-70-68
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Stuard's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Stuard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Stuard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|69
|73-68-75-76
|+4
|1.991
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|1.991
Stuard's recent performances
- Stuard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 68th with a score of 4-under.
- Stuard has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stuard has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stuard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.159
Stuard's advanced stats and rankings
- Stuard has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 275.8 yards.
- Stuard has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 231st on TOUR.
- He averages 29.17 Putts Per Round.
- Stuard's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.52%.
- He has a Par Breakers percentage of 20.37%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.