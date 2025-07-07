Brendon Doyle betting profile: ISCO Championship
Brendon Doyle is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship. The tournament will take place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Doyle's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Brendon Doyle's recent performances
- Doyle has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Brendon Doyle's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Brendon Doyle's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Doyle's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Doyle as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
