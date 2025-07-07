Braden Thornberry betting profile: ISCO Championship
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.816
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.063
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.082
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.252
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.546
|-0.732
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.816 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thornberry has sported a -1.063 mark this season.
- Thornberry's average Driving Distance stands at 299.8 yards this season.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
- Thornberry has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.93% this season.
- He has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.