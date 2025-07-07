PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.816-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.063-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0820.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2520.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.546-0.732

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.816 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thornberry has sported a -1.063 mark this season.
    • Thornberry's average Driving Distance stands at 299.8 yards this season.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
    • Thornberry has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.93% this season.
    • He has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    The First Look: ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW