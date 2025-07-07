Bill Haas betting profile: ISCO Championship
Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Bill Haas returns to the ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Haas will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Bill Haas's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2022
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
At the ISCO Championship
- In Haas's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bill Haas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|68-71-74-74
|+3
|2.364
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|65-68-72-73
|-10
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Bill Haas's recent performances
- Haas's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for 55th with a score of 10-under.
- Haas has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Haas has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bill Haas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.742
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.435
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.723
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.351
|-0.520
Bill Haas's advanced stats and rankings
- Haas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Haas has a -0.742 mark. He has a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Haas has delivered a -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he is breaking par 19.19% of the time.
- Haas has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 228th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
