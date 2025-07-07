PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Bill Haas betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Bill Haas returns to the ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Haas will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Haas at the ISCO Championship.

    Bill Haas's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6468-67-75-72-6
    2022MC69-72-3
    2021MC68-76E

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Haas's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bill Haas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6668-71-74-74+32.364
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-75+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5565-68-72-73-10--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--

    Bill Haas's recent performances

    • Haas's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for 55th with a score of 10-under.
    • Haas has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Haas has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bill Haas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.322-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.742-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4350.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.723-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.351-0.520

    Bill Haas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Haas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Haas has a -0.742 mark. He has a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Haas has delivered a -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he is breaking par 19.19% of the time.
    • Haas has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 228th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

