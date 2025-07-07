PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 31st in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the ISCO Championship.

    Silverman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3167-68-67-72-14

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.186-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.558-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1380.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1020.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.5050.090

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -0.186 (135th), while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Silverman sports a -0.558 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivers a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

