Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 31st in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 14-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.186
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.558
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.138
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.102
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.505
|0.090
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -0.186 (135th), while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Silverman sports a -0.558 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivers a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
