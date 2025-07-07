PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to the ISCO Championship, held at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. Martin will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Martin at the ISCO Championship.

    Martin's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC69-71-4
    2021T5866-69-74-72-7

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 7-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-70-68-70-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.290-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1360.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.123-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.011-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.288-0.309

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.136 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.46% for the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Martin has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee this season.
    • On the greens, Martin has a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 in 2025.
    • Martin has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

