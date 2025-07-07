Ben Martin betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to the ISCO Championship, held at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. Martin will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Martin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2021
|T58
|66-69-74-72
|-7
At the ISCO Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 7-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.290
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.136
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.123
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.011
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.288
|-0.309
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.136 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.46% for the 2025 season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Martin has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee this season.
- On the greens, Martin has a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 in 2025.
- Martin has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
