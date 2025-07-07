Beau Hossler betting profile: ISCO Championship
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Hossler's last appearance at this event in 2021 resulted in a tie for 15th place.
Hossler's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T15
|67-68-69-67
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.395
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.299
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.467
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.222
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.004
|0.082
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.299 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
