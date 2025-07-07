PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Hossler's last appearance at this event in 2021 resulted in a tie for 15th place.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the ISCO Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T1567-68-69-67-17

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.395-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.299-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4670.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.222-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0040.082

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.299 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

