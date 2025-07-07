Austin Cook betting profile: ISCO Championship
Austin Cook returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. This tournament presents an opportunity for Cook to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Cook's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2022
|T27
|70-64-73-68
|-13
|2021
|T47
|69-68-70-72
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cook's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-65-69-73
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Cook has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.971
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.361
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.384
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.347
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.063
|-1.083
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.971 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook has sported a -1.361 mark this season. He has a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cook has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he is breaking par 17.78% of the time.
- Cook has accumulated 27 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 283.5 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
