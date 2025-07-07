PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. This tournament presents an opportunity for Cook to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Cook at the ISCO Championship.

    Cook's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023MC71-70-3
    2022T2770-64-73-68-13
    2021T4769-68-70-72-9

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC78-75+11--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-65-69-73-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-71+1--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Cook has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.971-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.361-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.384-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.347-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.063-1.083

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.971 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook has sported a -1.361 mark this season. He has a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cook has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he is breaking par 17.78% of the time.
    • Cook has accumulated 27 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 283.5 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

