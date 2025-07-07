Angel Ayora betting profile: ISCO Championship
Angel Ayora of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Angel Ayora will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Ayora's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Ayora's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ayora's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|72
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|--
Ayora's recent performances
- Ayora's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 59th with a score of 9-under.
Ayora's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Ayora's advanced stats and rankings
- Ayora has hit 73.61% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance this season is 301.4 yards.
- Ayora averages 29.50 putts per round in 2025.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 11.11% this season.
- Ayora has a par breakers percentage of 25.00% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ayora as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
