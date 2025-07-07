PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Angel Ayora betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Angel Ayora of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Angel Ayora of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Angel Ayora will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Ayora's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ayora at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Ayora's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ayora's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-71-71-69-9--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico Open7268-71-75-72-2--

    Ayora's recent performances

    • Ayora's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 59th with a score of 9-under.

    Ayora's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Ayora's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ayora has hit 73.61% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance this season is 301.4 yards.
    • Ayora averages 29.50 putts per round in 2025.
    • He has a bogey avoidance rate of 11.11% this season.
    • Ayora has a par breakers percentage of 25.00% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ayora as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

