Andrew Wilson betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Wilson of England reacts after teeing off on the ninth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Andrew Wilson returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Wilson will look to improve upon his performance from last year in the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Wilson's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|65-69-75-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2022
|WD
|66
|-
At the ISCO Championship
- In Wilson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Wilson withdrew from the tournament in 2022 after completing one round.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Wilson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|65-69-75-70
|-9
|--
Wilson's recent performances
- Wilson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 9-under.
- Wilson has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wilson has averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wilson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.301
Wilson's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five starts, Wilson has averaged -0.045 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Wilson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.250.
- Around the green, Wilson has posted an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Wilson has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wilson's Strokes Gained: Total average for his last five starts is -0.301.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.