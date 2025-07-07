Andrea Pavan betting profile: ISCO Championship
Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Andrea Pavan returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 31st in his last appearance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Pavan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|65-71-70-68
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Pavan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 14-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Pavan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-77
|+19
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T31
|65-71-70-68
|-14
|--
Pavan's recent performances
- Pavan's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 31st at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
- Pavan has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavan has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.843
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.374
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.845
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.731
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.792
|-0.551
Pavan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.843 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavan is sporting a -0.374 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavan is delivering a -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32, and he is breaking par 8.33% of the time.
- Pavan's average Driving Distance this season is 284.0 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 47.22% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
