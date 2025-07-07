PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andrea Pavan betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Andrea Pavan returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 31st in his last appearance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Pavan at the ISCO Championship.

    Pavan's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3165-71-70-68-14

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Pavan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Pavan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-77+19--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3165-71-70-68-14--

    Pavan's recent performances

    • Pavan's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 31st at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
    • Pavan has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavan has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.843-0.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3740.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.845-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.731-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.792-0.551

    Pavan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.843 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavan is sporting a -0.374 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavan is delivering a -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32, and he is breaking par 8.33% of the time.
    • Pavan's average Driving Distance this season is 284.0 yards.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 47.22% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    The First Look: ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW