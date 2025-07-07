Anders Albertson betting profile: ISCO Championship
Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This will be his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Albertson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.120
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.222
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.452
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.441
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.235
|-0.674
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has sported a -0.222 mark. He has a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he has been breaking par 19.08% of the time.
- Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 211th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 302.6 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
