JUST NOW

Anders Albertson betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This will be his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Albertson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.120-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.222-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.452-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.441-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.235-0.674

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has sported a -0.222 mark. He has a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he has been breaking par 19.08% of the time.
    • Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 211th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 302.6 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

