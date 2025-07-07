Alexander Levy betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Alexander Levy of France plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 30, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Alexander Levy will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes on the Championship Course.
Levy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T9
|69-68-66-68
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Levy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Levy's recent performances
- Levy has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Levy has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Levy has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Levy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.667
Levy's advanced stats and rankings
- Levy has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Levy has posted an average of 0.034 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Levy has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Levy has delivered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
- Overall, Levy has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Levy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.