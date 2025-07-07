PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Alexander Knappe betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alexander Knappe of Germany reacts after teeing off on the eighth hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Alexander Knappe returns to the ISCO Championship, which takes place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Knappe will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Knappe at the ISCO Championship.

    Knappe's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC65-72-7
    2023MC69-74-1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Knappe's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Knappe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC65-72-7--

    Knappe's recent performances

    • Knappe's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 7-under.
    • Knappe has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knappe has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knappe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.203

    Knappe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knappe has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knappe has averaged -1.093 in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Knappe has delivered a 1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Knappe has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knappe as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

