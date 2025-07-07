Alexander Knappe betting profile: ISCO Championship
Alexander Knappe of Germany reacts after teeing off on the eighth hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Alexander Knappe returns to the ISCO Championship, which takes place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Knappe will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Knappe's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Knappe's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Knappe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
Knappe's recent performances
- Knappe's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 7-under.
- Knappe has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knappe has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knappe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.203
Knappe's advanced stats and rankings
- Knappe has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knappe has averaged -1.093 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Knappe has delivered a 1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Knappe has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knappe as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
