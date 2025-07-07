PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished sixth in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the ISCO Championship.

    Svensson's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022662-67-69-71-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished sixth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-70-70-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.078-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0800.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2500.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.553-0.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.301-0.577

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.080 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.90% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

