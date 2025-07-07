Adam Svensson betting profile: ISCO Championship
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished sixth in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Svensson's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|6
|62-67-69-71
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished sixth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.078
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.080
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.250
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.553
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.301
|-0.577
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.080 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.90% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
