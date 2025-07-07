PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: ISCO Championship

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th in 2021 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the ISCO Championship.

    Schenk's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T1566-69-67-69-17

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.099-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.113-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.067-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.090-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.171-1.015

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.113 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

