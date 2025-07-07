Adam Schenk betting profile: ISCO Championship
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th in 2021 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Schenk's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T15
|66-69-67-69
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|71-72-76-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|3.900
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.099
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.113
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.067
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.090
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.171
|-1.015
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.113 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
