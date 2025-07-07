PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. The tournament offers a purse of $4 million this year.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Hadwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7867-70-71-74-62.050
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-71-71-75+38.813
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-68-65-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5176-73-72-78+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.226-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.422-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.028-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.087-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.707-1.037

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW