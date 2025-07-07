Adam Hadwin betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.

Hadwin has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.