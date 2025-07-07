Adam Hadwin betting profile: ISCO Championship
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. The tournament offers a purse of $4 million this year.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Hadwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.226
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.422
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.028
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.087
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.707
|-1.037
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.