Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ISCO Championship
Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this event.
Baddeley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|2022
|T41
|69-70-65-72
|-12
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 12-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17.000
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.243
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.369
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.463
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.401
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.550
|-1.315
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.243 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley sports a -0.369 mark. He has a 60.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he is breaking par 18.17% of the time.
- Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
