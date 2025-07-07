PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the ISCO Championship.

    Baddeley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5969-67-70-74-8
    2022T4169-70-65-72-12
    2021MC71-71-2

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 12-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-73E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-75+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-69-68-71-917.000

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -1.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.243-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.369-0.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4630.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.401-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.550-1.315

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.243 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley sports a -0.369 mark. He has a 60.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he is breaking par 18.17% of the time.
    • Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

