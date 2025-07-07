Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ISCO Championship

Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.

Baddeley has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.