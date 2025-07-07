PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Yuto Katsuragawa will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year's event where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Katsuragawa at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Katsuragawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-76+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Katsuragawa's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Katsuragawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2269-71-63-68-9--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-76+5--
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiT7468-68-76-67-1--

    Katsuragawa's recent performances

    • Katsuragawa's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Katsuragawa has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.502

    Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Katsuragawa has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Katsuragawa has averaged 0.022 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Katsuragawa has posted an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Katsuragawa has delivered a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Katsuragawa has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    WiretoWire: Campbell claims John Deere Classic title in playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW