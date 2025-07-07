Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Yuto Katsuragawa will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year's event where he missed the cut.
Katsuragawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Katsuragawa's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Katsuragawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T22
|69-71-63-68
|-9
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T74
|68-68-76-67
|-1
|--
Katsuragawa's recent performances
- Katsuragawa's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Katsuragawa has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.502
Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Katsuragawa has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Katsuragawa has averaged 0.022 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Katsuragawa has posted an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Katsuragawa has delivered a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Katsuragawa has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
