PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matteo Manassero of Italy lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Matteo Manassero of Italy lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Manassero finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Manassero's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1567-63-68-70-12

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Manassero's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4566-70-67-74-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6872-67-68-75-23.125

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.924-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2750.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.6080.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.2870.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2470.408

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.7 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Manassero ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87% and has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW