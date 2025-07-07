Matteo Manassero betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Matteo Manassero of Italy lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Manassero finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
Manassero's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Manassero's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3.125
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.924
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.275
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.608
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.287
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.247
|0.408
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.7 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Manassero ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87% and has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
