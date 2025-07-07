Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Snedeker's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Snedeker's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.331
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.146
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.578
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.077
|0.022
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 ranks 149th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14.
- Snedeker ranks 52nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.90% and 114th in Par Breakers at 21.21%.
- He has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.