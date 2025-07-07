PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Snedeker's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Snedeker's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.331-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1460.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.024-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5780.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0770.022

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 ranks 149th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14.
    • Snedeker ranks 52nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.90% and 114th in Par Breakers at 21.21%.
    • He has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

