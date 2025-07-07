PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sebastian Soderberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Sebastian Soderberg returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes against a strong field in North Berwick, Scotland.

    Latest odds for Soderberg at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Soderberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD--
    2023T4267-67-68-75-3
    2022T4771-70-76-67+4

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Soderberg's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • Soderberg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Soderberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6873-67-74-68-2--

    Soderberg's recent performances

    • Soderberg's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 68th with a score of 2-under.
    Soderberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.119

    Soderberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Soderberg has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Soderberg has averaged 0.186 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Soderberg has posted an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Soderberg has struggled with an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Soderberg has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Soderberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

