Sebastian Soderberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Soderberg has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Soderberg has averaged 0.186 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Soderberg has posted an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Soderberg has struggled with an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.