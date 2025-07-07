Sebastian Soderberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Sebastian Soderberg returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes against a strong field in North Berwick, Scotland.
Soderberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|-
|-
|2023
|T42
|67-67-68-75
|-3
|2022
|T47
|71-70-76-67
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Soderberg's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Soderberg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Soderberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T68
|73-67-74-68
|-2
|--
Soderberg's recent performances
- Soderberg's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 68th with a score of 2-under.
Soderberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.119
Soderberg's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Soderberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.