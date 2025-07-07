Yannik Paul betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Yannik Paul returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. Paul will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9 million purse.
Paul's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|65-67-68-70
|-10
|2023
|T25
|65-71-68-71
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|65-67-68-70
|-10
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.643
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five starts, Paul has averaged -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Paul's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five tournaments is 0.263.
- He has posted a 0.006 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
- On the greens, Paul has averaged 0.398 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Paul's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 0.643 for his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.