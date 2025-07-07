PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Yannik Paul betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Yannik Paul of Germany tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)



    Yannik Paul returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. Paul will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9 million purse.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Paul's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2665-67-68-70-10
    2023T2565-71-68-71-5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Paul's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2665-67-68-70-10--

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.643

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his last five starts, Paul has averaged -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Paul's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five tournaments is 0.263.
    • He has posted a 0.006 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
    • On the greens, Paul has averaged 0.398 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Paul's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 0.643 for his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

