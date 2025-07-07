Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Schauffele will look to recapture the form that led him to victory in this event in 2022.
Schauffele's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|2023
|T42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|2022
|1
|72-65-66-70
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.035
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.520
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.014
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.146
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.326
|0.782
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.520 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Schauffele has accumulated 648 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
