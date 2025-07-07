PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Schauffele will look to recapture the form that led him to victory in this event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1569-65-67-67-12
    2023T4270-66-67-74-3
    2022172-65-66-70-7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0350.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5200.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0140.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1460.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3260.782

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.520 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 648 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

