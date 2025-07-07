PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Adrian Otaegui betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrian Otaegui of United Arab Emirates plays a tee shot on day one of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

    Adrian Otaegui returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances in this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Otaegui at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Otaegui's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+3
    2023MC71-71+2
    2022T4271-72-68-72+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Otaegui's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Otaegui's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Otaegui's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-73+3--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    Otaegui's recent performances

    • Otaegui's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he finished at even par.
    • He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Otaegui has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Otaegui has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Otaegui's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.803

    Otaegui's advanced stats and rankings

    • Otaegui has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Otaegui has averaged -0.834 over his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Otaegui has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Otaegui has delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Otaegui has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Otaegui as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

