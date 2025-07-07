Adrian Otaegui betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Otaegui's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he finished at even par.

He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Otaegui has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.