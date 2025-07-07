Adrian Otaegui betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Adrian Otaegui of United Arab Emirates plays a tee shot on day one of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Adrian Otaegui returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances in this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Otaegui's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2022
|T42
|71-72-68-72
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Otaegui's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Otaegui's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Otaegui's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Otaegui's recent performances
- Otaegui's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, where he finished at even par.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Otaegui has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Otaegui has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Otaegui's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.803
Otaegui's advanced stats and rankings
- Otaegui has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Otaegui has averaged -0.834 over his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Otaegui has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Otaegui has delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Otaegui has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Otaegui as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
