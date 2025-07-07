PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Højgaard finished tied for 39th with a score of 8-under.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3966-66-68-72-8
    2023T670-63-71-67-9
    2022MC67-79+6

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-67-69-1243.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0780.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5590.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.226-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2080.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6210.442

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard is delivering a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
    • Højgaard is currently ranked seventh in Par Breakers, converting 25.00% of his holes into scores under par.
    • He has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

