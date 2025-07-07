Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Højgaard is delivering a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.

Højgaard is currently ranked seventh in Par Breakers, converting 25.00% of his holes into scores under par.