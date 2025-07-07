Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Nicolai Højgaard returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Højgaard finished tied for 39th with a score of 8-under.
Højgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|2023
|T6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|67-79
|+6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.078
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.559
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.226
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.208
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.621
|0.442
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard is delivering a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
- Højgaard is currently ranked seventh in Par Breakers, converting 25.00% of his holes into scores under par.
- He has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
