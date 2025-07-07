PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Berger's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4660.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4870.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.014-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.061-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.905-0.115

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.466 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.487 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger is delivering a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,127 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

