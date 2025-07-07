Daniel Berger betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Berger's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.466
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.487
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.014
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.061
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.905
|-0.115
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.466 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.487 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger is delivering a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,127 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.