1H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Clark will look to build on his tied for 10th finish in last year's tournament, where he posted a score of 13-under.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Clark's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1068-68-69-62-13
    2023T2568-67-70-70-5
    2022T1671-71-70-67-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1230.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.382-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2830.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0750.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.099-0.338

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark has sported a -0.382 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.24% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

