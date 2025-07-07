Wyndham Clark betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Clark will look to build on his tied for 10th finish in last year's tournament, where he posted a score of 13-under.
Clark's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|2023
|T25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|2022
|T16
|71-71-70-67
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.123
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.382
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.283
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.075
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.099
|-0.338
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark has sported a -0.382 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.24% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
