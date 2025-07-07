John Parry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
John Parry of England plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
John Parry will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Parry's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.586
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.660
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.440
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.897
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.413
|-0.371
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.586 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Parry has sported a -0.660 mark this season.
- Parry has a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate in 2025.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a -1.897 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Parry's average Driving Distance is 299.8 yards in 2025.
- He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- Parry has broken par 22.22% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
