Junghwan Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Junghwan Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Junghwan Lee returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Lee finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|67-68-69-69
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T46
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 46th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 7-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.229
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee has posted an average of 0.022 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Lee has struggled somewhat with an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Lee has shown strength with an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Lee has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.