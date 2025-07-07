Viktor Hovland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. The Norwegian star will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find his best form.
Hovland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|2023
|T25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.082
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.896
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.116
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.173
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.690
|1.057
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.896 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.04% ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hovland has posted an average of 0.082 (87th on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards (96th).
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87.
- Hovland has accumulated 1,135 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 23.95% ranks 18th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.90% places him 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
