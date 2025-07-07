PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. The Norwegian star will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find his best form.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hovland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4667-69-68-69-7
    2023T2573-63-67-72-5
    2022MC74-73+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-72+5--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0820.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8960.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.1160.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.173-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6901.057

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.896 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.04% ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hovland has posted an average of 0.082 (87th on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards (96th).
    • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87.
    • Hovland has accumulated 1,135 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 23.95% ranks 18th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.90% places him 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    WiretoWire: Campbell claims John Deere Classic title in playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW