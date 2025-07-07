Viktor Hovland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hovland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.896 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.04% ranks 60th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hovland has posted an average of 0.082 (87th on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards (96th).

On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87.

Hovland has accumulated 1,135 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.