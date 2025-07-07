Brian Campbell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Brian Campbell of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -1.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-1.029
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.423
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.342
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.269
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.005
|-0.711
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.029 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.6 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.423 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.