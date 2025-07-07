PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP165-66-68-67-18500.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -1.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-1.029-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4230.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.342-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2690.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.005-0.711

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.029 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.6 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.423 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

