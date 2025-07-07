PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Perez will look to build on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Perez's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1068-66-68-65-13
    2023T3569-69-68-70-4
    2022MC74-75+9

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1970.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4070.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.332-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2560.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5280.694

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 316 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW