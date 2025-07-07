Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Victor Perez returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Perez will look to build on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament.
Perez's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|2023
|T35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.197
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.407
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.332
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.256
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.528
|0.694
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 316 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.