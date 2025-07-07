Ugo Coussaud betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Ugo Coussaud of France tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Ugo Coussaud will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 46th in 2024.
Coussaud's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|65-67-68-73
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Coussaud's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Coussaud's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T46
|65-67-68-73
|-7
|--
Coussaud's recent performances
- Coussaud had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
- Coussaud has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coussaud has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coussaud's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.457
Coussaud's advanced stats and rankings
- Coussaud has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Coussaud has averaged -0.162 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Coussaud has posted an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Coussaud has delivered a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Coussaud has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coussaud as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.