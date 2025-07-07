PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Ugo Coussaud betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ugo Coussaud of France tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Ugo Coussaud of France tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Ugo Coussaud will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 46th in 2024.

    Latest odds for Coussaud at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Coussaud's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4665-67-68-73-7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Coussaud's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Coussaud's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT4665-67-68-73-7--

    Coussaud's recent performances

    • Coussaud had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
    • Coussaud has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coussaud has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coussaud's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.457

    Coussaud's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coussaud has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Coussaud has averaged -0.162 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Coussaud has posted an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Coussaud has delivered a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Coussaud has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coussaud as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW