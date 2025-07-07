PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the fifth playoff hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Greyserman finished tied for 21st with a score of 11-under.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2167-66-69-67-11

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 1.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0050.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0100.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1260.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3460.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4771.289

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

