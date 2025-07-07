Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Max Greyserman of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the fifth playoff hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Greyserman finished tied for 21st with a score of 11-under.
Greyserman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 1.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.005
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.010
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.126
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.346
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.477
|1.289
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
